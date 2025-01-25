3 fires ravage Metro Cebu on Friday

CEBU, Philippines — Three separate fires erupted across Metro Cebu on January 24, displacing hundreds of residents and causing millions of pesos in damage.

The first fire broke out in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, at around 1:28 p.m., destroying 36 houses in Sitio Sanggi and leaving an estimated P648,000 worth of damage.

Authorities suspect the blaze started from children playing luto-luto (pretend cooking) on the second floor of a house owned by Wilmer Ching.

Fire investigator FO1 Vincent Rhey Reyes said they are still determining what flammable materials were used. The fire was raised to a fifth alarm before firefighters declared it under control at 2:58 p.m.

Later that day, at 5:20 p.m., another fire erupted in a residential area in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City. Firefighters responded swiftly and contained the fire after raising it to a second alarm.

No casualties were reported in this incident, but the exact number of houses affected and the estimated damage remain under investigation.

READ:

Lapu-Lapu City fire could have been started by kids playing luto2x

Dawn fire in Mambaling, Cebu City: 3 injured

Virtually, there’s a fire every day in Cebu City

The most devastating fire of the day occurred in Barangays Looc and Opao, Mandaue City. This blaze began at around 6 p.m. and quickly escalated to a fourth alarm.

Approximately 100 houses in Sitio Pokang and Purok Orchids were destroyed, with damage pegged at P3.25 million.

A 61-year-old woman sustained burns on her shoulder and was immediately given medical attention.

Later that evening, a separate fire broke out in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City. By 8:15 p.m., firefighters declared it under control, although no significant damages or casualties were reported.

On January 23, A fire was also reported within the vicinity of Hernan Cortes Street in Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reminds the public to follow fire safety measures to prevent these life-threatening incidents.

Key precautions include unplugging unused appliances, avoiding overloaded outlets, keeping flammable materials out of children’s reach, and ensuring stoves and electrical connections are secure before leaving the house. — with reports from Futch Anthony Inso, Paul Lauro, Morexette Marie Erram

/clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP