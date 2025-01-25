Omega Boxing Gym focuses on prospects, awaits Araneta’s world title shot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Omega Boxing Gym has set its sights on developing its promising prospects while staying optimistic about securing a world title fight for its prized fighter, Cristian Araneta, this 2025.

Andrew Singco, one of the top brasses of the Omega Sports Promotions, shared with CDN Digital their plans for 2025 aimed at elevating the boxing gym’s profile.

Araneta, currently the No. 1 contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight division, is awaiting the decision of reigning champion Masamichi Yabuki.

The Japanese titleholder has hinted at pursuing a unification bout with WBA light flyweight champion Erick Rosa, potentially delaying Araneta’s shot.

Despite this, Omega remains confident that the IBF will mandate Yabuki to defend his title against Araneta by May.

“If Yabuki decides to defend his belt against Cristian, we are ready to fight anywhere. But if he vacates and moves up to flyweight, Cristian will likely face the No. 2 contender, Thanongsak Simsri. We will do everything in our power to host that fight here in Cebu,” said Singco.

STANDOUTS

In addition to Araneta’s campaign, Omega is banking on the potential of Filipino-Swedish standout Alexander “Showtime” Fredriksson.

The former amateur star will feature in the undercard of the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” fight card on February 8 at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Omega’s head trainer, Julius Erving Junco, plans to have Fredriksson fight five to six times this year to build momentum following his successful pro debut in December.

Meanwhile, Ramil Roda is set to challenge for the IBF International super flyweight title in South Korea later this year.

The gym is also preparing for some of its amateur standouts to transition to the professional ranks. Among them is Filipino-American recruit Vincent Sorodia, a six-foot super featherweight prospect, who will join Omega’s training camp this month.

