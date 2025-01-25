menu
Visayas Motor Works Inc., BMW’s new dealership in Cebu, unveiled

By: - January 25, 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines–It’s exciting times ahead for BMW Cebu following the launch of its new dealership, the Visayas Motor Works, Inc. (VMW), last Friday night, January 24, 2025, at the NUSTAR Resort Cebu here.

Present during the launching of VMW were key officials of BMW Asia, BMW Philippines, BMW Cebu, and San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

BMW M4

Visitors flock the BMW M4 Competition Coupe displayed during the launch of BMW Cebu at the NUStar Resort Cebu on January 24, 2025. CDN Digital photo | Martin Raz Pastor

VMW is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMC. 

VMW will now be the official BMW dealership in the Visayas region and is a significant addition to the growing BMW network in the Philippines. 

Its dealership is located in Nivel Hills in Cebu City. 

BMW Cebu

BMW Cebu’s dealership located in Nivel Hills in Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Brian Ochoa

READ: Hyundai’s latest stop: Auto Global Inc. strengthens presence with new showroom in Talisay

“VMW was created to bring the BMW experience closer to the Visayas,” said SMC’s Jacob Ang in his speech.

VMW

San Miguel Corporation’s Jacob Ang speaks during the launch of the Visayas Motor Works at the NuStar Resort Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Martin Raz Pastor

“As part of the San Miguel family, VMW is here to offer the quality, reliability and service that BMW is known for, tailored to the needs of our Cebuano customers. Everything here has been designed with you in mind,” he added. 

Ang said that the new dealership aims to  set the standard for what a premium customer experience should feel like. 

Bless Jebulan, Branch manager BMW Cebu, said that the opening of VMW is a testament to the brand’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the country. 

BMW Cebu

Bless Jebulan, Branch manager BMW Cebu, speaks during the launching of VMW at the Nustar Resort Cebu on January 24, 2025. CDN Digital photo | Martin Raz Pastor

“With this dealership, we aim to bring the hallmark of BMW’s premium service, innovation, and driving pleasure closer to our valued customers and partners in the Visayas,” she said in her speech. 

Vehicles displayed during the launch were the BMW M4 Competition Coupe and BW X5 xDrive50e.

M4 Coupe

The BMW M4 Competition Coupe is displayed during the launch of BMW Cebu at the NUStar Resort Cebu on January 24, 2025. CDN Digital photo | Martin Raz Pastor

x5

The BW X5 xDrive50e is displayed at the NUStar Resort Cebu during the launching of the Visayas Motor Works BMW Cebu dealership on January 24, 2025. CDN Digital photo | Martin Raz Pastor

