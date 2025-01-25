Visayas Motor Works Inc., BMW’s new dealership in Cebu, unveiled

CEBU CITY, Philippines–It’s exciting times ahead for BMW Cebu following the launch of its new dealership, the Visayas Motor Works, Inc. (VMW), last Friday night, January 24, 2025, at the NUSTAR Resort Cebu here.

Present during the launching of VMW were key officials of BMW Asia, BMW Philippines, BMW Cebu, and San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

VMW is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMC.

VMW will now be the official BMW dealership in the Visayas region and is a significant addition to the growing BMW network in the Philippines.

Its dealership is located in Nivel Hills in Cebu City.

“VMW was created to bring the BMW experience closer to the Visayas,” said SMC’s Jacob Ang in his speech.

“As part of the San Miguel family, VMW is here to offer the quality, reliability and service that BMW is known for, tailored to the needs of our Cebuano customers. Everything here has been designed with you in mind,” he added.

Ang said that the new dealership aims to set the standard for what a premium customer experience should feel like.

Bless Jebulan, Branch manager BMW Cebu, said that the opening of VMW is a testament to the brand’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the country.

“With this dealership, we aim to bring the hallmark of BMW’s premium service, innovation, and driving pleasure closer to our valued customers and partners in the Visayas,” she said in her speech.

Vehicles displayed during the launch were the BMW M4 Competition Coupe and BW X5 xDrive50e.