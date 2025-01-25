Cesafi Esports League opening moves to SM Seaside City Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Season 3 has announced a change in venue for its highly anticipated opening on February 8.

Originally scheduled at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), the opening ceremonies will now take place at the City Wing area of SM Seaside City Cebu.

The decision, announced on Friday, January 24, reflects CEL officials’ aim to host the event in a larger and more accessible location, ensuring a grander spectacle for fans and participants alike.

SM Seaside City Cebu has previously hosted the CEL pre-season tournament, which garnered significant public interest. The event showcased the competitiveness among Cesafi member schools and highlighted the growing appeal of esports in the region.

Cesafi esports

While the opening weekend is confirmed at SM Seaside City Cebu, officials have yet to announce whether the rest of the season’s games will remain at the same venue or return to CIT-U.

Season 3 will feature two of the most popular esports titles: Valorant and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Since its introduction in 2022, CEL has quickly become one of Cesafi’s most popular sports, thanks to its innovative format and wide appeal among students and gamers.

Unlike other Cesafi sports, CEL stands out as the only league to feature a pre-season tournament due to its popularity.

Further boosting its profile, CEL has secured a marquee partnership with Smart Communications. This collaboration ensures that all games, from the opening rounds to the finals, will be live-streamed on Smart’s platforms, including the Smart Livestream App, Smart Sports, and Puso Pilipinas.

