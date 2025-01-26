Bohol: P625M farm-to-market road project break ground

The Bohol Provincial Government officially started on Thursday, January 23, the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Desamparados- Tabuan farm-to-market road project.

Considered as the “largest project” in the history of the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP), the 12.676-kilometer road project estimated to cost P625 million, will be funded through a World Bank loan accounted to the national government, with Bohol province as the grant recipient.

Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said that when completed, the project is expected to boost agricultural production, enhance food security, improve accessibility and spur economic growth in their province and the rest of Central Visayas.

“Masanagon ang atong panglantaw nga pinaagi sa pagdugtong ning agianan tali sa Antequera ug Calape, mag-abri kini alang sa daghang kahigayonan sa kalamboan sa atong mga mag-uuma, diha sa agrikultura, ug uban pang kaayuhan alang sa atong komunidad,” Aumentado said in an advisory.

Aumentado said it took 10 years or since 2015 before the project was able to finally break ground on January 23.

Farm-to market road

The project that connects Desamparados in Calape town to Tabunan in Anteuqera town, will include the construction of four major bridges that will be situated in Desamparados, Labuon, Binogawan, and Cabayugan. The road network would pass through seven barangays in the two neighboring towns, covering an area of 4,060-hectare.

With accessibility, at least 525 hectares of idle land are expected to be cultivated in the next 20 years, transforming underutilized areas into productive agricultural zones.

Moreover, the project aims to enhance transportation in the area. Upon completion, it is expected to reduce the average travel time from 24.29 minutes to just 10.34 minutes.

Centers of agriculture

The Desamparados–Tabuan farm-to-market road aims to transform Calape and Antequera towns into centers of agricultural and economic activity.

Aumentado has expressed his gratitude to President Bongbong Marcos and Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel for their support in making the road project a reality.

“Dako kini nga oportunidad alang kanatong mga Bol-anon kay kining grasya gikan sa atong Nasudnong Pangagamhanan usa ka grant,” the Governor said.

“Sa pagkakaron, kining proyekto nga nagkantidad og P625,314,092.92 mao ang pinakadako sa atong nasod sa natad sa agrikultura pinaagi sa World Bank, DA, ug PRDP,” he added.

