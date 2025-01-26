‘Mindful parking ordinance’ seeks to end space-blocking in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A local legislator here recently proposed an ordinance that would regulate parking spaces in Cebu City.

‘Mindful parking ordinance’ seeks to end space-blocking practices in Cebu City

This was proposed by Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa which was included in the Council’s regular session on Wednesday, January 22.

The proposed ordinance aims to regulate parking spaces and prohibit persons from reserving parking spaces by blocking other motor vehicles from parking entitled “Mindful Parking Ordinance of Cebu City.”

Abellanosa stressed that the “practice of some drivers and their passengers to let someone stand in or occupy available parking spaces in order to reserve the same, is inimical to the general welfare of the constituents particularly the motorists and car owners which Cebu City Government must prohibit.”

“It appears that common sense, the observance of good driving manners and etiquette and simple respect and courtesy do not suffice in deterring and restraining unscrupulous individuals from perpetrating the said practice,” Abellanosa added.

It covers all public and parking spaces reserved by private business establishments for temporary parking of motor vehicles for its clients or customers, whether for free or for a fee.

These public spaces refer to any highway, boulevard, avenue, road, street, bridge, or other thoroughfare, park, plaza, square, and/or any open space of public ownership where the people are allowed access.

However, the following circumstances will not be applicable to the proposed ordinance:

1. To a person guiding a motor vehicle already about to park in an available parking space on a first-come, first-served basis;

2. To parking spaces specifically reserved for government vehicles;

3. To parking spaces specifically reserved and paid for by a client/customer in private establishments that allow the same.

Those who fail to comply or violate the provisions, the proposed penalties range from P1,000 to P5,000.

First-time violators will pay a fine of P1,000; second-time violators, P2,000.

Those who commit offenses for the third time and more will have to pay a fine of P5,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one (1) year, or both at the discretion of the court.

“Violators include the person standing in the parking space in” and “the driver of the motor vehicle who has instructed, directed, or has benefited from the former’s acts and any person who, whether for free or for a fee shall reserve parking spaces in public and private establishments and not falling under any of the exceptions mentioned in the preceding paragraphs. They shall be held individually liable for their respective acts,” the proposal stated.

“A violator may pay an out-of-court compromise fee equivalent to half the prescribed fine to the Cebu City Transportation Office,” it added.

The proposed ordinance was then referred to the Council’s Committee on Laws, Styling, and Ordinances, and Committee on Transportation, Communication, and other utilities for review. /clorenciana

