EGS-Solid North, Fiesta Gas, RKF Iloilo triumph in Mayor’s Cup opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The inaugural Mayor Raymond Alvin N. Garcia Cup 2025 Invitational Basketball Tournament was in full throttle on its first day on Saturday, January 25, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

EGS-Solid North Party List, Fiesta Gas, and RKF Iloilo claimed convincing opening game victories to set the tone for the competition.

The Abra Weavers-backed EGS-Solid North Party List survived a late surge from Team Khalifa to secure a thrilling 79-73 victory.

Filipino-American guard Kasius Small-Martin starred for EGS-Solid North with 17 points, five assists, and a steal. Encho Serrano and Jack Cruz-Dumont contributed 12 points each, while John Uduba added a double-double performance of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Team Khalifa mounted a spirited comeback with an 11-0 run late in the game, cutting an 18-point deficit (45-63) to just three points, 74-77, but fell short against the experienced EGS-Solid North squad. Former Cesafi stars’ Jaybie Mantilla and Jancok Cabahug led Team Khalifa with 18 points each, while Elmer Echavez added 10 markers.

FIESTA GAS VS LYMAR CEBU

Meanwhile, Fiesta Gas cruised past Lymar Cebu, 103-87, with Jonel Bonganciso and Fritz Minguito spearheading the charge, each scoring 15 points.

Gabriel Cometa added 13 markers, while Steve Castro and Jiesel Tarrosa chipped in 12 points apiece to complete a balanced offensive attack.

For Lymar Cebu, Former Cesafi Finals MVP Shaq Imperial and Luigi Gabisan led the resistance with 14 points each but could not overcome Fiesta Gas’ firepower.

RKF ILOILO VS METRO CARS

In another game, RKF Iloilo overwhelmed Metro Cars-Stampede, 90-77.

All thanks to Jeckster Apinan’s stellar all-around performance. Apinan posted 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and one block in an impressive outing.

Wilmer Dalumpines added 15 points, Raffy Arguelles had 14, while Cedrick Manzano and Jaypee Belencion each contributed 12 markers for RKF, showcasing their balanced offense.

Reymart Escobido delivered a standout 26-point effort for Metro Cars in the losing cause.

Notably, RKF Iloilo is juggling commitments in two tournaments. They are also competing in the finals of the Sinulog Cup 2025 Basketball Tournament later tonight at the Cebu Coliseum against Welec X AMC.

