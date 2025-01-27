January 27 ‘Muslim holiday’ only, not a national holiday — Palace

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang clarified that Monday, January 27, is not a national holiday, but only a Muslim holiday in observance of Isra Wal Miraj, the Night Journey and Ascension of the Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement Sunday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the holiday covers only the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and “other Muslim areas defined in the Muslim Code.”

READ:

EXPLAINER: Regular vs. Special Non-Working Holidays

LIST: 2025 holidays – regular, special non-working day

However, for Muslims working in areas where the holiday is not recognized, such as the National Capital Region (NCR), Bersamin clarified that they would be excused from work.

Al Isra Wal Mi’raj is one of the most revered events in Islam, symbolizing the miraculous journey of the Prophet Muhammad to the heavens. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP