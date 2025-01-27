cdn mobile

January 27 ‘Muslim holiday’ only, not a national holiday — Palace

Malacañang: It only covers BARMM, areas defined in Muslim Code

By: Darryl John Esguerra - Philippine News Agency January 27,2025 - 05:58 AM

January 27 not a national holiday but 'Muslim holiday' only — Palace.

Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang clarified that Monday, January 27, is not a national holiday, but only a Muslim holiday in observance of Isra Wal Miraj, the Night Journey and Ascension of the Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement Sunday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the holiday covers only the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and “other Muslim areas defined in the Muslim Code.”

However, for Muslims working in areas where the holiday is not recognized, such as the National Capital Region (NCR), Bersamin clarified that they would be excused from work.

Al Isra Wal Mi’raj is one of the most revered events in Islam, symbolizing the miraculous journey of the Prophet Muhammad to the heavens. (PNA)

