Badian police probes death of bible school student

[Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide, self-harm]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Badian town, southwestern Cebu are currently investigating the death of a 29-year-old bible school student.

The victim, based on initial reports, reportedly took his own life.

Investigations from the Badian Police Station showed that they received a distress call from a group of men in the town’s Barangay Talayong on Saturday, January 25.

When they arrived at the scene, they immediately called first aid responders to rush a 29-year-old man who apparently slit his own throat using a bolo.

Unfortunately, the victim did not make it alive and was declared dead upon arrival by attending physicians of a nearby hospital.

CDN Digital has opted not to divulge the name of the victim for security concerns.

Before the incident, reports from the Badian Police revealed that the victim, a bible school student from Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, was admitted to Badian District Hospital last Friday, Jan. 24, for a medical check-up.

He was enrolled at a bible school in the neighboring town of Moalboal.

According to a staff member of the bible school, the victim had been showing signs of psychological problems or depression.

After leaving the hospital, the victim failed to return to the Bible school, prompting a search.

On Saturday morning, the school staff said they received a message informing them that the victim had been seen in Barangay Talayong, Badian town.

When the group arrived and found the victim, they attempted to approach him but he kept his distance.

During their negotiation, the victim noticed a bolo nearby, grabbed it, and slit his own throat.

Responding police officers rushed the victim to Badian District Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

While the police recommended an autopsy on the victim’s body, his family declined.

The Badian Police Station continues to investigate the incident.

Badian is a third-class municipality located approximately 110 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /clorenciana, mme

*Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.*

