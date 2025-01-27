Social media education in elem, high school curriculums pushed

MANILA – A Senate bill is proposing the integration of internet safety and social media education into the curriculums of all elementary and secondary schools in the Philippines.

Senate Bill No. 2934 or the Internet Safety Education Act will equip students with knowledge and skills to navigate the online world responsibly while safeguarding themselves from its potential dangers.

Bill author Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada cited the increasing risks children face online, including cyberbullying, privacy breaches, identity theft and exposure to inappropriate content.

“This bill seeks to create a safer digital environment and empower the next generation to be informed, ethical and responsible internet users,” he said in a news release.

The proposal builds on the foundation of Republic Act No. 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, by focusing on preventive measures.

The proposal aligns with the recommendations from a 2017 UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) study, which highlighted the vulnerability of Filipino children in the digital age.

Under the bill, the Department of Education (DepEd) will spearhead the implementation of an Internet Safety Education Program.

The program will include:

– Age-appropriate, research-based curricula to promote internet literacy and ethics;

– Training for teachers, parents, and school administrators on online safety;

– Public awareness campaigns to highlight the risks and responsibilities of internet use; and

– Collaborative efforts with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to provide technical support and guidance.

Estrada emphasized that fostering digital literacy at an early age will empower children to prevent or respond to online risks, including fake news, online predators and excessive screen time.

“By incorporating this program into our education system, we aim to strike a balance between the opportunities and risks presented by the digital world,” he added.

The bill mandates the DepEd to develop multimedia tools, lesson plans and peer-driven initiatives to enhance online safety education.

It will also provide professional training for teachers and staff, develop online risk prevention programs for children, support peer-driven initiatives, and coordinate research on online risks.

The DepEd is mandated to launch public education campaigns, educate parents on safe internet use, and coordinate with the DICT and other agencies for resources and guidance.

Estrada said the measure will protect young Filipinos while ensuring they can thrive in a technology-driven society.

