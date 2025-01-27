Darryl Yap gimandoan sa korte: Tangtanga ang ‘Pepsi’ teaser sa socmed

Gipaboran sa Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 ang “petition for writ of habeas data” sa beterano nga TV host-actor nga si Vic Sotto batok kini sa filmmaker nga si Darryl Yap

Kiniy kabahin sa gipagawas nga teaser sa film company ni Darryl nga VinCentiments para sa bag-o niya nga pelikula nga “The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma.”

Sa maong teaser video kay gidiretso og hisgot ang pangan ni Bossing Vic kabahin sa rape case sa nipanaw nga sexy star nga si Pepsi Paloma nga nisikat niadtong dekada 80.

Sa 20 ka pahina nga desisyon nga dunay petsa nga Enero 24 gikan ni Muntinlupa RTC Branch 205 presiding judge Liezel Aquiatan, gimandoan sa korte si Direk Darryl nga tangtangon o i-take down ang teaser video sa pelikula sa tanan nga online platforms.

“Respondent DARRYL RAY SPYKE B. YAP and any person or entity acting on his behalf, including the production team of Vin Centiments are ORDERED to delete, take down and remove the 26-second teaser video from online platforms, social media, or any other medium for having misused the collected data/information by presenting a conversation between two deceased individuals, which cannot be verified as having actually occurred,” matud pa sa usa ka parte sa desisyon sa korte.

Apan matud pa sa nigawas nga resolusyon, pwede nga ipadayon ni Direk Darryl ang pelikula ug mapagawas sa mga sinehan.

“That being said, the Court cannot disclose the full reasoning, aside from the misuse of data of unverifiable origin, for requiring the teaser’s removal, as doing so might diminish the excitement of moviegoers and risk revealing key aspects of the film’s content,” matud pa niini.

“The Court cannot suppress the entire film, as it is based on the life story of Pepsi Paloma where the respondent secured the consent of the mother and brother, derived from public records like newspaper clippings, footages and is protected by artistic freedom and public interest,” matud pa sa desisyon sa Muntinlupa RTC.

“It allows the production and eventual release of the movie, with the content of the teaser being part of the movie. We have nothing further to add,” matud pa niya.

Gisundan dayon niini nga padayon pa gihapon ang hearing sa 19 counts of cyber libel nga gipasaka ni Vic batok ni Darryl

“Furthermore, this Court cannot address the issues of malice and bad motive, as these are valid matters for determination in the criminal complaint for cyberlibel, which remains under investigation by the Office of the City Prosecutor,” matud pa sa korte.

Sa usa ka statement, nipadayag pod og kalipay ang kampo ni Bossing nga gipaagi sa Iyang abogado nga si Atty. Enrique Dela Cruz Jr.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa kagalanggalang na hukuman dahil naging patas ang pagdinig at nabigyang hustisya ang idinulog na reklamo ni Mr. Vic Sotto.

“Sana ay alisin na agad ang teaser video na ginamit ang pangalan ni Mr. Vic Sotto at tanggalin na din ang anumang promo materials na may pangalan at iba pang sensitive personal information ni Mr. Vic Sotto,” matud pa niya.

Nipadayon sa pag pa ng abogado nga, “May cyberlibel case pa kami against Mr. Yap. Doon na kami mag focus ngayon.”

Nakaschedule nga ipagawas sa sinehan ang “The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma” sa Pebrero 5.