Remolino, Alcoseba reign supreme in NAGT

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano triathletes headed by Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba ruled the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) held on Sunday, January 26, in Subic Bay, Zambales.

Remolino and Alcoseba defended their respective titles in the standard distances, while their fellow Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold Teammates headed by Asian Triathlon Cup silver medalist Alex Niño Silverio also shone in their respective categories.

Remolino, a SEA Games double-silver medalist, finished the Olympic-distance triathlon race in 56 minutes and 46 seconds, while teammate and fellow Cebuano Matthew Justine Hermosa placed second, trailing only by a one second at 56:47. Joshua Alexander Ramos rounded off the top three in the male sprint distance race with the time of 57:23.

Other Cebuano triathletes Renz Wynn Corbin (1:00:21) and Franklin Ferdie Yee (1:01:24) landed in the ninth and 11th places, respectively, and John Wayne Ybanez (1:02:36) in the 13th place.

FEMALE CATEGORY

In the female side, Alcoseba, a SEA Games bronze medalist, clocked in 1:05:09. Erika Nicole Burgos settled for second place in 1:06:56, while Katrina Salazar captured the third spot in 57:23.

Fellow Cebuanas Karen Andrea Manayon (1:10:09) placed fifth, while Nicole Marie Del Rosario (1:11:56) settled at seventh place.

On the other hand, Silverio topped the para tri men PTS4 race in 1:12:13, while teammate Cedei Abellana trailed him at second place in 1:30:26.

The rest of TLTG Go For Gold’s finishers were Venice Lara Herbias (4th junior elite), John Michael Lalimos (4th junior elite), Carron Paulter Canas (6th junior elite), Kian Mikhail Manabat (7th junior elite), and Fidel Victor Redillas (5th age grouper).

