Rainy PH to prevail on Jan. 28 – Pagasa

MANILA – Most areas in the country will experience rain on Tuesday, Jan. 28 due to three weather systems.

Scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by the shear line are forecast in the Visayas, Palawan and Dinagat Islands.

The rest of Mindanao will also experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Rains caused by the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will prevail across the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan and Isabela.

These areas are likely to get moderate to heavy rains that could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

No low pressure area was spotted for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, strong to gale winds and rough to very rough seas will prevail across Northern Luzon.

Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts and mariners of these vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor.

Moderate to strong wind and moderate to rough coastal waters are forecast in central Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

