Celebrate Love and timeless hits with Ronan Keating’s Valentines Special

This Valentine’s season, Cebu is in for an unforgettable evening as Ronan Keating returns to the Philippines to grace the stage at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino on February 12, 2025.

The Irish singer-songwriter, beloved by Filipinos since his Boyzone days, is bringing his soulful voice and iconic ballads to a community he holds dear to his heart.

The Heartfelt Return of Ronan Keating

When Ronan Keating steps onto the stage at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino on February 12th, he’s not just performing a concert—he’s reuniting with a community that has been his musical family for decades.

In an exclusive Media Presscon last January 22, Keating fondly recalls his earlier visits to the country, “Back in the ’90s, when we first arrived in the Philippines, we felt an incredible loyalty from the fans. That loyalty has remained, and people still love Boyzone. We had an amazing show in Cebu, and I’m looking forward to coming back.”

The enduring bond between Keating and his Filipino fans is a testament to the mutual admiration they share, a connection rooted in heartfelt songs that have stood the test of time.

A Tribute to Love and Music

With Valentine’s Day as the backdrop, Keating’s performance is a tribute to the intimate connections that matter most. Sharing his philosophy on love, he said, “Sometimes it’s the simple things that matter the most. My wife and I have had Valentine’s Days in Paris and simpler, intimate celebrations.” His concert promises to be exactly that—a celebration of intimate connections.

“I’m excited to sing as Ronan and bring some Boyzone songs with me,” he adds. “I hope you’ll know every single word to the songs I’ll sing.” Keating added. From timeless anthems like “When You Say Nothing At All” to fan favourites such as “Life is a Rollercoaster,” attendees will be treated to a heartfelt performance. Fans can expect a mix of Boyzone classics and his solo hits, songs that have provided the soundtrack to countless love stories.

Ronan’s excitement extends beyond the stage. Known for his ability to connect with audiences, Keating looks forward to experiencing more of Cebu. He mentioned that he wanted to experience the vibrant nightlife, try more local cuisine, and explore the city’s beautiful destinations when he visits this February.

What’s Next for Ronan Keating

“Filipinos are some of the best singers I’ve ever heard. There’s so much talent here….I’m open to collaborating with a Filipino artist as well. If someone out there is interested, let yourself be heard. Maybe we can schedule ” he says as the question of collaboration with

As he celebrates 25 years since the release of his first solo album, Ronan, Keating hints at something special in the works. “This year is a milestone for me as a solo artist. I’m working on something to celebrate these 25 years in the industry. It’s a work in progress, but I’m exploring a new sound,” he shares.

As a seasoned artist celebrating over three decades in the music industry, Keating shared his advice for aspiring talents. Ronan’s message is clear and unwavering: hard work is the key. “31 years since I started in the band, and one thing I’ve always known is the importance of working hard,” he shares. “In today’s society, people want more with less effort. My wife and I believe in putting in the work. That’s what I’d say to artists—get ready to work hard.”

Celebrate the Season of Love with Ronan Keating

As February 12 draws near, the excitement builds for an evening of music, love, and cherished memories. For lifelong fans, it’s a chance to relive cherished memories. For those discovering Keating’s music for the first time, this Valentine’s concert promises to be an unforgettable celebration.

Don't miss the chance to witness Ronan Keating live in Cebu at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino. Let's come together to celebrate music, love, and the unwavering loyalty of Filipino fans.