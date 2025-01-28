AGM Loyola Jr. tops CEPCA’s January chess tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Arena Grand Master (AGM) Venancio Loyola Jr. emerged as the champion of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) January monthly chess tournament held last Sunday, January 26.

AGM Loyola Jr. had to grind throughout the six-rounder tournament to grab 5.0 points along with three other contenders in Kristina Belano, Restituto Lanorias, and Antonio Cabibil who finished with the same scores during the competition held at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Loyola tallied 22 and 25 points in Tiebreak 2 and Tiebreak 3, respectively, edging out Belano, who garnered 20.5 points in both categories to claim second place. Lanorias settled for third, while Cabibil ranked fourth based on their respective tiebreak scores.

For his victory, Loyola received the P3,000 champion’s purse and earned a coveted spot in CEPCA’s year-end “Battle of Champions” this December.

The fifth to 12th placers were: Maria Kristine Lavandero, ACM Peterson Sia, Vivencio Mendoza Jr., Jessie Supangan, Manuel Abucay Jr., Amado Olea Jr., Romualdo Muralla, and Jonathan Canque, all finishing with 4.0 or more points.

CEPCA officials also recognized the top performers in various categories. Vivencio Mendoza Jr. was named the Top 60-above Player, while Cedrick Li Benlot claimed the Top 12-under Player title. ACM Peterson Sia was recognized as the Top CEPCA-A Player, and Manuel Abucay Jr. as the Top CEPCA-B Player. The Top Lady Player honor went to Angel Chelsea Tinga-al.

