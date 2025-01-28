Lapu-Lapu City launches “Senior Citizen Friendly” stickers to ensure 20% discount compliance

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Lapu-Lapu City Government identified “Senior Citizen Friendly” establishments by placing stickers on them.

This initiative ensures the full implementation of the 20% discount for senior citizens, as mandated by Republic Act No. 9994, also known as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan led the distribution of these stickers, along with Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, officer-in-charge and commissioner of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC).

The stickers serve as a reminder of the 20% discount benefits granted to Filipino senior citizens on items such as medicines, food, professional fees, transportation, and other essential services.

“Ang atong amahan sa Dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu nagpakabana jud ug kanunay nga nagpangga, nag-amuma sa atong mga Senior Citizens,” Mayor Chan said.

During the launch, the mayor and Dr. Loreche visited several establishments, where they reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the rights of senior citizens.

Section 4 of RA 9994 grants a 20% discount to senior citizens on medicines, professional fees, medical and dental services, diagnostic and laboratory fees, public transportation, domestic air and sea travel, hotels and similar lodging establishments, restaurants, recreation centers, cinemas, concert halls, and funeral and burial services.

NCSC Regional Director Jocelyn Tabotabo clarified that as long as senior citizens can present their Senior Citizen ID, they are entitled to a 20% discount anywhere in the country.

The event underscored the city’s dedication to serving its elderly population.

“We are honored to be part of and witness this milestone. Mabuhay ang Lapu-Lapu City, mabuhay tayong lahat,” Dr. Loreche said.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP