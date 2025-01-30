Marcos’ Senate picks lead in latest SWS survey

MANILA, Philippines – Eight senatorial candidates supported by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remain in the lead, according to the latest SWS survey commissioned by the Stratbase Group.

The survey, conducted from January 17 to 20, 2025, involved face-to-face interviews with 1,800 registered voters and has a ±2.31% margin of error nationwide.

It asked registered voters nationwide whom they would most probably vote for as senator if the elections were held during the survey period.

ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo continues to lead the race with 45% of votes.

He is followed by former Senator Tito Sotto in second place with 38%. In December, Sotto ranked 5th with 31%.

The biggest gainer in the latest survey is former Senator Lito Lapid, who jumped from 11th place in December 2024 (23%) to 3rd-4th place (37%), solidifying his spot among the frontrunners.

He is tied in the 3rd-4th place (37%) with Senator Bong Go, whose rating also increased by 5% since last month.

Senator Ping Lacson also went up two spots from 7th in December with 27% to 5th this January 2025 with 35%, while broadcaster Ben Tulfo retained his position in 6th place.

Meanwhile, Senator Pia Cayetano went down from 3rd-4th in December with 32% to 7th -8th this month with 33%.

She is currently tied with former Senator Manny Pacquiao, who climbed one spot from 8th-9th last month.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay went down from 10th to 9th, while Senator Bato Dela Rosa gained ground, ranking 10th with 30%, from 12th-14th last month.Senator Bong Revilla fell down the hardest this month after falling 10 places, from 2nd in December 2024 with 33% to 11th-13th in January 2025 with 29%.

TV Host Willie Revillame, likewise, went down several notches from 8th-9th (26%) to 11th-13th in one month.

Former Senator Kiko Pangilinan was able to enter the winning circle after his rating went up from 20% in December to 29% in January 2025. He is currently tied with Revilla and Revillame in the 11th-13th spot.

On the other hand, Senator Imee Marcos dropped out of the top 12, slipping to 14th place with 28%, a notable decline from her previous standing among potential winners.

