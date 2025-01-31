Diocese of San Carlos says two priests on leave amid sexual abuse allegations

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Diocese of San Carlos clarified on January 30 that two of its priests, Fr. Conrado Mantac and Fr. Aron Buenacosa, remain on administrative leave amid sexual abuse allegations of minors and that they are still under ecclesiastical and legal investigation.

In an official statement, the Diocese stressed that both priests are prohibited from engaging in any ministerial duties while due process is carried out by both the Church and civil authorities.

The Diocesan Safeguarding Office is leading the internal review, with full cooperation from Philippine courts to ensure justice is served.

“Both institutional processes (legal and ecclesiastical) are being carried out to protect the victims and implement proper disciplinary sanctions with the accused,” the statement read.

The Diocese also addressed concerns over reports that Fr. Mantac and Fr. Buenacosa had participated as co-celebrants in certain liturgical events, clarifying that such appearances did not signal a return to active ministry. Their administrative leave status remains firmly in placenamid sexual abuse allegations.

The Church assured the faithful of its commitment to child protection and accountability. “We want to reassure the faithful that, contrary to what is alleged, the Church is following the established protocols for the protection of minors, upholding due process for the accused, and prioritizing the safety and well-being of victims,” the Diocese added.

The issue gained public attention following the recent release of a list by the U.S.-based nonprofit organization BishopAccountability.org, which identified 82 priests and religious brothers in the Philippines who have been accused of sexually abusing minors.

Mantac and Buenacosa were among those named.

The Diocese urged anyone with information regarding sexual abuse allegations or those wishing to report concerns to contact Fr. Martin G. Brodit Jr.

