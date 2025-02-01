Jerusalem now in Japan to intensify training for March title defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem has taken his training to the next level, relocating his camp to Japan as he prepares for his upcoming title defense in March.

Jerusalem, who is set for a highly anticipated rematch against Yudai Shigeoka, flew to Nagoya, Japan earlier this week alongside ZIP Sanman Boxing stablemate and world-rated fighter Esneth Domingo.

The 30-year-old Jerusalem, a former WBO World Minimumweight Champion, will spend over two weeks in Japan to sharpen his skills for the showdown with Shigeoka. The official date and venue of their fight have yet to be announced.

In contrast, Shigeoka has opted to train in the Philippines, currently honing his craft at the Elorde Boxing Gym.

Jerusalem has been in training since October, splitting his preparations between his hometown in Bukidnon and the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Cebu City.

Now in Japan, he is expected to acclimatize to the colder weather and possibly engage in sparring sessions with Japanese boxers to fine-tune his approach.

This upcoming bout will mark Jerusalem’s second title defense since pulling off a stunning upset last March, when he dethroned Shigeoka via split decision, despite knocking him down twice in their fight.

He went on to defend the title against erstwhile top contender Luis Castillo of Mexico via a lopsided unanimous decision win in Manila in September.

Shigeoka remains the top contender for Jerusalem’s WBC world title, setting the stage for an intense rematch.

Jerusalem holds a professional record of 23 wins (12 by knockout) against three losses, while Shigeoka stands at 9-1 with five knockouts.

