PCG drives China monster ship farther away from Zambales coast

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has pushed China’s “monster ship” farther away from the coast of Zambales, according to the spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela.

Tarriela said the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5901 was initially monitored about 54 nautical miles (nm) from the shore but PCG pushed it back to about 120 nm.

“Currently, the BRP Teresa Magbanua remains steadfast in its patriotic duty, actively challenging the presence of China Coast Guard 5901, which is now located around 117 nautical miles from the coast,” the PCG official said in a report on Sunday night.

“The unlawful presence of the Chinese vessel and its refusal to recognize the arbitral award illustrates the PRC’s blatant disregard for international law and the established rules-based order,” he added.

Tarriela noted that the China monster ship “expressed intentions to promote peace and stability through mutual trust and cooperation over the radio.”

However, he said that the actions of the China Coast Guard “starkly contradict these assertions, revealing a hidden agenda that jeopardizes efforts toward a peaceful resolution.”

Earlier Sunday, Tarriela reported that the PCG dispatched two of its vessels to address the illegal presence of Chinese ships off Pangasinan.

Two 44-meter vessels, BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) and BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410), were deployed in the area. He added that PCG Island aircraft was likewise dispatched and had already issued a radio challenge against CCG vessels 3301 and 3104.

The Chinese vessels were last spotted approximately 34 nautical miles off the coast of Pangasinan through the PCG’s dark vessel detection program.

