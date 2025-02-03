Taiwanese aktres Barbie Hsu, nga naila sa Meteor Garden, mipanaw na

Taiwanese aktres nga si Barbie Hsu, nga nisikat tungod sa iyang papel sa “Meteor Garden,” namatay tungod sa flu-induced pneumonia.

Si Hsu kay 48 anyos.

Ang kamatayon ni Hsu gi-kumpirmar sa iyang igsoong si Dee pinaagi sa iyang ahente karung Lunes, Pebrero 3, diin ang aktres nasakit tungod sa ‘influenza-induced pneumonia’ atol sa ilahang bakasyon kuyog sa ilang pamilya ngadto sa Japan.

“Our whole family came to Japan for a trip, and my dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us,” Hsu’s sister said through a report from the Taiwanese media outlet Focus Taiwan.

Sa pahayag, miingon si Dee nga mapasalamaton siya nga nakauyon ug nakig-uban sa aktres niining kinabuhi.

“I was grateful to be her sister in this life and that we got to care for and spend time with each other. I will always be grateful to her and miss her,” she said per report.

Si Barbie gibiyahan sa iyang ikaduhang bana, ang South Korean nga singer ug DJ nga si Koo Jun-yup, ug sa iyang duha ka anak: usa ka 10-anyos nga babayeng anak ug usa ka 8-anyos nga lalaki, nga iyang mga anak sa iyang ex-bana nga si Wang Xiaofei, usa ka Chinese nga negosyante.

Natawo nga Hsu Hsi-yuan, si Barbie gihigugma sa lokal nga mga fans tungod sa iyang papel nga Shancai sa hit nga drama nga “Meteor Garden,” usa ka Taiwanese nga TV adaptation sa Japanese manga nga “Hana Yori Dango.”

Kuyog niya ang mga sikat sab nga Taiwanese TV ug music stars nga sila Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Ken Chu, ug Vanness Wu.

Nagpakita usab siya sa daghang mga pelikula ug serye nga naglakip sa “Meteor Garden II,” “Eternity: A Chinese Ghost Story,” “Corner With Love,” “Mars,” “On His Majesty’s Secret Service,” ug “Future X-Cops,” aron lang mabanggit.

