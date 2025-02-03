Shancai: One of our fave childhood memories

CEBU CITY, Philippines— People from the 90s and early 2000s are again rocked to the core by another sad passing of a celebrity.

This time, it hits close to home for Filipinos for this actress has played the role of a leading lady everybody loved in the early 2000s.

Barbie Hsu, 48, popularly known as Shancai from the hit drama Meteor Garden, has passed on due to pneumonia.

She was 48.

The Taiwanese star,known for her petite figure and her demure, demeanor has captivated the hearts of her fans from all over the world.

It was also her signature hairstyles on screen and her outfits that made a mark in people’s hearts.

This was evident on the television series “Meteor Garden” which was released in 2001 and has taken the world, especially the Philippines, by storm.

It was a story of a rich boy falling for a poor girl which led to many trials aiming to keep them apart.

And with her sudden passing, fans are mourning the loss of one of their childhood figures.

Here are some comments from netizens about this devastating news.

“ kalooy sa akung idol.mao RBA ni akung suonun ky chan sai” – Nheay Endrina “Juskoooo. Pinaka the best nga childhood series namo” – Mamilyn Abapo “Childhood memories”- Gottago Myownway “ Part of our Childhood” – Jessie Lagudas “Hala idol Raba kaayu n naku sauna mabunalan gud ko ni mama KY di ko ka lung. Ag mag tan. Aw ra TV .” – Angel Millanes “Childhood memories duk dukon pajud nko Ang TV namo sauna para mo andar dayun. Rest well San Chai”- Aihzah Reambonanza Arias

Shancai and her tough girl and kindhearted soul will forever have a special place in all her Filipino fans. She was last seen on the big screen in 2012 for the movie , “Motorway.” / mme