Grammys: Kendrick Lamar wins Record of the Year for ‘Not Like Us’

LOS ANGELES, United States — Kendrick Lamar’s culture-shifting diss track “Not Like Us” on Sunday took home the Grammy for Record of the Year, beating popular tracks from a crew of pop heavyweights to claim the prestigious prize.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish were among those who fell short in favor of Lamar, whose scathing song — released as part of a lengthy feud with Drake — emerged triumphant.

Lamar released “Not Like Us” in May 2024, the fifth of a collection of songs skewering the Canadian rapper that dropped less than a day after his previous single, “Meet the Grahams.”

“Not Like Us” led critics and followers to proclaim Lamar the winner of the battle, which saw the rappers trade barbs including allegations of domestic abuse and sexual misconduct involving children.

A record-breaking streaming giant, “Not Like Us” catapulted to the top of the charts and quickly became a West Coast rap anthem, beloved for its pounding bass line, rhythmic strings and exaggerated enunciation.

Lamar’s win — he entered the night with 17 Grammys and has won four more so far on Sunday — comes a week before he is due to headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans.

It’s the first time he’s won the prize for Record of the Year, after three previous nominations.

Born in Compton, California, the 37-year-old artist is renowned as one of contemporary music’s most impactful writers, with his poignant verses offering personal insights while taking on systemic issues such as race relations and structural poverty.

Set to jazz-heavy instrumentals, the Pulitzer Prize winner’s music has made him a household name and a rare artist whose work is commercially successful but who is not dependent on a constant content churn.

He dedicated Sunday’s Grammy to his hometown of Los Angeles that’s suffered from recent deadly wildfires, naming several neighborhoods and saying, “You know, this is my neck of the woods.”