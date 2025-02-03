VP Sara Duterte impeachment raps set to reach Speaker this week

MANILA, Philippines — As no fourth impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte has been filed before the House of Representatives, Secretary General Reginald Velasco said on Monday that the three petitions will be forwarded to the Office of the Speaker this week.

“It’s still with me, but we have to act on it this week. We will act on it this week…Itong week na ito ang deadline (the deadline is this week),” Velasco said in an ambush interview after being asked about having different self-imposed deadlines.

“As of now, wala pa eh (there is no fourth impeachment complaint). You know, I think we have given them enough time, so we will have to transmit the impeachment complaints within this week,” he added.

The possibility of a fourth Sara Duterte impeachment rap was first raised by Velasco last January 2.

He said there was a group of 12 majority and minority lawmakers who signified their intention to file a fourth impeachment complaint against Duterte, with the aim of fast-tracking it by having one-third of the House — at least 103 members — sign the petition.

Velasco said he would give this group a chance to gather signatures before he forwards the first three complaints filed in December 2024 to Romualdez’s office by January 23.

However, Velasco’s office has been silent after his self-imposed deadline passed, leading ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro — one of the three endorsers of the second impeachment rap — to say that she does not feel that there is a fourth Sara Duterte impeachment complaint being prepared.

Last Friday, a rally was conducted slamming the House for its inaction on the complaints, despite the raps being verified already.

Castro and her colleagues at the Makabayan bloc said that it seems that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is a stumbling block to the impeachment, noting that his allies at the House seem to heed his view that removing Duterte is just a waste of time.

