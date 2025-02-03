Man in Naga City, Cebu nabbed for raping minor stepdaughter

Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, self-harm

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 27-year-old man from Naga City, southern Cebu was nabbed for raping his own stepdaughter multiple times over a period of two years, and his arrest came just hours after he again committed the crime.

The suspect was apprehended during a hot pursuit on Sunday, February 2, conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7).

CDN Digital has decided not to name any parties involved due to the nature of the case.

According to a report from NBI-7, the victim’s grandmother filed a complaint before their office on Saturday, February 1, accusing his stepson of sexually abusing her 16-year-old biological granddaughter.

The grandmother, who happened to be a job order (JO) employee at NBI-7’s headquarters here, told investigators that she noticed her granddaughter crying, and asked the reason as to why.

Naga City rape

When the victim opened up, her grandmother immediately sought assistance with the NBI-7 which, in response, sent a team of agents and social workers from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to Brgy. Canghambay in Naga City.

Authorities rescued the girl, who said that she had been raped since she was 14 by her stepfather. They also found out that the suspect raped her again just hours before they arrived in the area.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect, who worked as a truck driver, would rape her every time his partner, the victim’s mother, leaves their house early in the morning.

Officers from NBI-7 were about to arrest the suspect on Saturday afternoon. However, the latter attempted to flee, resulting in a hot pursuit operation that lasted until the next day, Sunday.

NBI-7 agents said the suspect surrendered around 8 a.m. on Sunday, after the grandmother also asked barangay officials and Naga City Police to help in finding him.

He was found with a gunshot wound to his head. Authorities said the suspect, while hiding, allegedly tried to take his own life by shooting himself on the forehead with .22 caliber pistol.

The suspect is currently under hospital arrest, NBI-7 said.

He will be facing charges for violating the Anti-Rape Law (Republic Act 8353) and Anti-Child Abuse Law (Republic Act 7610).

