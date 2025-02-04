SZITI unveils luxurious new showroom at NUSTAR

Step into a world of elegance as Saren-Zion International Trade Inc. (SZITI) unveils its newest showroom at the 2nd Floor, IL Corso Filinvest Malls, SRP, Cebu City.

Whether you are designing a commercial space or your dream home, SZITI offers the perfect blend of luxury and functionality to bring your vision to life.

The grand opening, held on January 31, 2025, marked a significant milestone in the company’s journey as a premier distributor of high-end Persian stones and tiles.

SZITI Brings Luxury to Cebu

SZITI’s latest showroom in Cebu is a haven for those who want to accentuate their construction projects with premium-sourced materials. It features an exquisite collection of stones sourced from Persia and Turkey, including Onyx, Marble, Travertine, and Granite, as well as tiles, countertops, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Persian carpets, and Geofoam. Visitors are invited to explore these designs, each piece meticulously curated to elevate any space.

The event welcomed an esteemed gathering of industry professionals, designers, architects, and media representatives, all eager to discover SZITI’s offerings. Guests had the opportunity to experience interactive design previews and take home exclusive giveaways, including a catalogue of the brand’s finest stone collections.

Grand Opening Highlights

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a key moment in the event, led by SZITI CEO and President Hamed Moghaddasi, VP and Finance Director Rowena Moghaddasi, Marketing Director Chad Paolo Varguez, and Sales and Operations Director Sheila Tamidles. Adding glamour to the event was special celebrity guest, actress and singer Ciarra Sotto, who graced the occasion with her presence.

Following the ceremony, VP and Finance Director Rowena Moghaddasi held an exclusive showroom walkthrough, offering guests a closer look at SZITI’s premium selections. The showroom boasts a stunning array of materials, including Onyx Blue, Concept Ivory, Sunshine, Ocean, Mountain, Historical Green, and Azalea tiles.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, explore their website, or contact them at (032) 233 7763.