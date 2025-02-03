Grand Land Inc. breaks ground for ASAI Oslob Cebu

Grand Land Inc., in partnership with Dusit International, officially broke ground on ASAI Oslob, Cebu on February 3, 2025.

ASAI Oslob will provide guests with easy access to Oslob’s famous whale shark-watching sites, Tumalog Falls, and historic landmarks.

ASAI Oslob, Cebu is set to welcome guests in 2025 and promises to elevate the reputation of Oslob as a top travel destination with world-class hospitality.

Located in Brgy. Lagunde, Oslob, this premier beachfront hotel will offer luxurious accommodations, modern amenities, and breathtaking oceanfront views—perfect for travelers looking to experience the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Southern Cebu. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Grand Land Inc. executives, Dusit International representatives, and local government officials, all expressing excitement for the hotel’s impact on tourism and the local economy.

Once completed, ASAI Oslob will provide guests with easy access to Oslob’s famous whale shark-watching sites, Tumalog Falls, and historic landmarks, making it the ideal retreat for both leisure and business travelers.

For more details, visit Grand Land Inc. Facebook page or website, or the Dusit International Facebook page or website.

Industry partners celebrate this milestone with Grand Land Inc. and Dusit International, recognizing ASAI Oslob, Cebu as a significant development shaping the future of tourism in Southern Cebu.

From Cebu Bionic Group of Companies

From Destiny Trading Corporation Cebu

From Hi Prolifix Engineering Services & P&C Construction

From HiTech Hardware & Electrical Supply Inc.

From Microtronix Marketing

From Phelps Dodge

From RCR Fire Protection & Manufacturing Services

From VIC Enterprises