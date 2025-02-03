Free Wi-Fi can now be accessed at Plaza Independencia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Here is a good news for Cebu City residents, especially the students.

Free Wi-Fi can already be accessed when at the vicinity of Plaza Independencia starting this Monday, February 3.

This, after the City Government, along with the Department of Information and Communications Technology in Central Visayas (DICT-7) held the ceremonial switch on of the public Wi-Fi at the said place.

READ: Free internet soon in all Cebu City barangays

“In today’s age, connectivity is very important, especially in the education of our children. I’m very happy nga we are moving towards the right direction,” Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said during the ceremonial switch on.

He was joined by DICT-7 Director Frederick Amores; Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, chairperson of the City Council’s Information and Communications Technology committee; and Councilor Jerry Guardo, among others.

READ: Mandaue: Free Wi-Fi in public, private areas

Free Wi-Fi

Labella said in an interview that made sure to make free Wi-Fi available in Plaza Independencia because it was a tourism destination. Immediate Internet access was expected to boost their experience while visiting the city.

In addition, Labella said that students also visit Plaza Independencia to either unwind or do their dance practices in the area.

READ: Cebu City’s public Wi-Fi project stalled over budget concerns

However, he warned the free Wi-Fi access will only be limited for a period of one hour.

“It’s more of giving them free Wi-Fi to learn, para magamit nila (that they could use)…What’s important is dili sila kagasto para sige’g pa-load (that they no longer have to spend on load). Unya magamit gyud nila (This is something that is useful to them),” Labella said.

Free Internet connection may be accessed by turning on gadget’s Wi-Fi icon and connect it to the network “Cebu City Government,” then look for the “click here” button.

In his message, Garcia also share his goal of providing Internet access to all the 80 barangays here.

Internet connection

The City Government first provided Wi-Fi access at the Plaza Sugbu, near the Magellan’s Cross last January 20.

Labella said that the DICT provided the bandwidth while City Hall provided the access points.

To date, Labella said that there are some public schools and barangays here with Internet access through the city’s ‘network project’ and ‘free wifi for all project.’

Based on the list that was provided by Labella, the following schools now have Internet access through the city’s network project: Abellana National School, Barrio Luz National High School, Carreta Elementary School, City Central National High School, Cebu City National Science High School, Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School, Labangaon Elementary School, Regino Mercado Night High School, Tejero National High School, and Zapatera National High School.

Meanwhile, the Guba Community Hospital, Paril Health Center, Cambinocot Elementary School, Kang-atis Elementary School, Budla-an Elementary School, Binaliw Elementary School, Lusaran National High School, Malubog Integrated School, Sirao Integrated School, and Vicente Cosido National High School (Cambinocot NHS) now have Wi-Fi access through the free wifi for all project.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP