EXODIA and USPF forge groundbreaking partnership

In a significant move to transform game development education, EXODIA, a leading game development outsourcing company, and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) have formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 28, 2025.

The collaboration between EXODIA and USPF is a monumental step in revolutionizing game development education.

The groundbreaking collaboration aims to bring the dynamic world of game development directly into the classroom, bridging the crucial gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. This initiative comes at a time when the gaming industry has established itself as a major driver of technological innovation.

A Partnership Beyond Education

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Aahron M. Dinauanao (left) emphasized the importance of adaptability in modern education. “At USPF, education must adapt to the demands of the times. This is why partnerships are crucial. By joining forces, this partnership can bridge the gap of theoretical knowledge and application,” he stated.

Mr. John Kelly Abalde (right), representing EXODIA, envisions a transformative collaboration that will reshape Cebu’s game development landscape. In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Abalde emphasized EXODIA’s mission to channel passion into innovation, highlighting the often-overlooked potential of the game development industry.

“Our partnership strategy focuses on building awareness among parents and students about the diverse opportunities in game development,” Abalde explained. “We’re demonstrating how gaming expertise can be applied beyond entertainment, including crucial social applications such as detecting child abuse through specialized gaming tools.”

The partnership with USPF signifies a comprehensive bridge program where industry professionals will share their expertise with faculty members, who will then integrate this knowledge into student instruction. This knowledge transfer aims to facilitate the introduction of specialized electives in game development.

More than just an educational alliance, this initiative also opens doors to employment opportunities within the game development sector. The pioneering partnership will provide students with access to industry-standard tools, resources, and specialized programs. Students will benefit from mentorship programs designed to equip them with real-world skills and industry exposure, ensuring they develop the technical skills required in today’s competitive market.

Expanding Horizons

Abalde also revealed broader ambitions for the partnership model. “We’re in active discussions with several universities across Cebu,” Abalde shared. While it took six months to establish their partnership with USPF, they are seeing positive momentum across other institutions in Cebu. The outreach likewise extends to elementary schools, where they work to spark early interest and build sustainable communities.

The importance of building confidence among educational institutions and parents regarding career opportunities in game development is also a crucial part of demonstrating partnerships across universities and schools in Cebu. Looking ahead, EXODIA plans to extend its partnerships beyond educational institutions to include businesses interested in gamification.

The collaboration between EXODIA and USPF is a monumental step in revolutionizing game development education. By merging academic excellence with industry expertise, this partnership not only prepares students for the evolving demands of the gaming industry but also fosters innovation, job creation, and a thriving game development sector in Cebu and beyond.

As USPF and EXODIA move forward together, they set the stage for a future where education and industry are seamlessly connected, empowering to shape the next generation of gaming industry professionals in Cebu and beyond.