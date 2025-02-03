Reimagine the magic of Valentine’s at Ronan Keating’s Valentine’s special in Cebu

Still searching for that perfect and unforgettable Valentine’s plan? How about this year, let Ronan Keating’s serenades do the talking? It’s time to go beyond the usual routines: candlelit dinners, picnics, and rom-com movie marathons. While those activities undoubtedly have their charms, why not rewrite your Valentine’s story this year with live music that will amplify the magic and passion in your hearts?

Step into an emotional rollercoaster from “kilig” beginnings, lifelong love, bittersweet heartbreaks, unspoken feelings, to even celebrations of friendships and self-love.

As Ronan Keating hits the stage in Cebu for the first time this February 12, 2025 at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, prepare to experience love in its many forms and different stages.

With his timeless classics like “When You Say Nothing at Al,” “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” and “Life Is A Rollercoaster” among many others, this concert is for everyone looking to immerse themselves in the spirit of love this season in a vibrantly extraordinary way.

Whether you'll be celebrating with your partner, friend, family, or alone, do not let this opportunity slip away. You can still catch your tickets at https://ronankeating2025ph.Isquared.live.

Special tickets for an exclusive Meet & Greet with the international icon are also up for grabs. Explore the ticket details below:

OSVIP (with Meet and Greet) – Php 8,500

About Ronan Keating

A celebrated artist and former member of the iconic group Boyzone, has enjoyed an illustrious solo career spanning over two decades. With multi- platinum albums and numerous awards to his name, Ronan continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his heartfelt ballads and magnetic performances that truly defined generations.

About L-Squared Productions, Inc.

L-Squared Productions, Inc. is dedicated to bringing world-class entertainment to the Philippines, curating exceptional live events that create unforgettable moments. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, L-Squared Productions, Inc. is a

trusted name in the local events industry.