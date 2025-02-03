Cebu FC succumbs to Kaya FC Iloilo in PFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants endured a tough 1-3 defeat against league leaders Kaya FC Iloilo in their opening match in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024-2025 Season on Sunday, February 2, at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman pitch in Manila.

The encounter also marked the coaching debut of renowned Cebuano coach Glenn Ramos, but his first match at the helm was overshadowed by a clinical display from Kaya FC, who tightened their grip at the summit of the standings with 22 points from seven wins and a draw.

Cebu FC, meanwhile, slipped to fifth place, relinquishing their previous fourth-spot position, and now holds 14 points with a 4-2-2 (win-loss-draw) record.

The Gentle Giants struck first, capitalizing on an early opportunity as Daniel Gadia unleashed a stunning effort in the fifth minute, sending the ball past Kaya’s goalkeeper Walid Birrou to hand Cebu FC a promising 1-0 halftime advantage.

However, Kaya FC responded with championship pedigree after the break. Vincent Diano delivered the equalizer in the 63rd minute, expertly finishing a left-footed strike from close range off a pinpoint cross from Shuto Komaki.

Momentum shifted further in Kaya’s favor in the 73rd minute when Jesus Joaquin Melliza found the net from a set-piece attempt that ricocheted off the right post.

DEFENSIVE MISCOMMUNICATION

A defensive miscommunication between Cebu FC’s goalkeeper Jun Badelic and his backline proved costly, allowing Kaya to seize the lead.

To seal the victory, Komaki converted from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time (96th minute) after being brought down inside the box by Gadia, securing Kaya’s seventh triumph of the season with an emphatic 3-1 scoreline.

Following the result, Cebu FC finds itself trailing Stallion Laguna FC (15 points), One Taguig FC (16 points), and Manila Digger FC (18 points) in a closely contested top five. Kaya FC Iloilo remains firmly in command, extending their unbeaten run as the defending champions continue their pursuit of another PFL crown.

