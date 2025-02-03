Turner seizes SUGBU monthly title in thrilling finale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — American kegler Richard Turner emerged victorious in the first monthly championship of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU), held on Sunday, February 2, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Turner, one of SUGBU’s top bowlers, secured the title in a gripping finale against an unexpected challenger, Kyne Galope.

Despite coming from Division C, Galope put up a strong fight, pushing Turner to the limit before falling short by just five pins, 177-172.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza praised the intensity of the matches, particularly the surprising performance of the rookie finalist.

“It was an exciting semifinal and final, as newcomer and Class C finalist Kyne Galope nearly pulled off an upset against American senior pro bowler Richard Turner. This year also kicked off with our biggest turnout ever—40 bowlers competing under a dual-oil pattern,” said Alqueza.

Turner and Galope both finished second in the qualifying round of their respective divisions. Turner registered 1,006 pinfalls in Division A, trailing Jomar Jumapao’s 1,040, while Galope tallied 887 pinfalls in Division C, behind Dory Enoveso’s 933.

In Division B, Vivian Padawan (948 pinfalls) and Roger Asumbrado (926) topped the qualifiers.

The semifinals saw Turner and Galope rise to the occasion, posting 216 and 210 pinfalls, respectively, to earn their championship spots. Jumapao finished third with 207, followed by Enoveso (198), Padawan (197), and Asumbrado (181).

Turner’s experience ultimately made the difference in the final showdown, but Galope’s impressive performance proved he is a rising prospect in SUGBU’s bowling scene.

