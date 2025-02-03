Nephew identified as POI in death of 60-year-old woman in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The family of a 60-year-old woman found dead inside her home in Purok Beauty in the Sky, Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, is crying out for justice.

The victim, a resident of the area, sold pork meat at a public market.

Her body was discovered by her son, with a plastic bag covering her head and blood pooling on the floor. She had a head wound and a fractured arm.

“Sa autopsy, nakita gyud nga naa gyuy igo sa ulo. Ang findings sa autopsy gihapak sa semento,” said Nari Cañete, the victim’s older brother, in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA. (The autopsy confirmed that she was struck on the head. The findings suggest that she was slammed against the cement.)

“Murag gibutangan og plastic ang iyang ulo aron dili siya makaginhawa ug makasiyagit,” he added. (It seems that a plastic bag was placed over her head to suffocate her and prevent her from screaming.)

Cañete also denied earlier reports that his sister had been stabbed in the neck.

Nephew Named as Person of Interest

The police have identified a person of interest (POI) in the case: the victim’s nephew, a man named Bryle.

The suspect allegedly stole cash, jewelry, and the victim’s vehicle, which was later found at the airport.

Cañete revealed that Bryle, originally from Mindanao, had moved into his sister’s house just five months ago.

“Ni-chat man gud na siya sa anak sa kong igsuon nga moanhi daw. Mao to nga kalit raman pod niabot siya so gidawat nalang pod sa akong igsuon,” he said. (He messaged my sister’s child, saying he wanted to come over. That’s why when he suddenly arrived, my sister welcomed him.)

“Ang gusto namo madakpan siya. Ug unsa man gani mo-surrender nalang siya ron dili nalang ni magdako,” he added. (We want him arrested. If possible, he should just surrender now so this doesn’t escalate further.)

Suspect Has Reportedly Fled to Manila

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to gather more evidence.

However, based on information the family received, the suspect had already escaped to Manila.

“Nakita sa manifesto, nilupad na gyud siya padung sa Manila,” Cañete said. (According to the flight manifest, he already flew to Manila.)

They also discovered that the suspect had also purchased a boat ticket.

Expressing his pain and frustration, Cañete addressed the suspect directly:

“Sakit kaayo Bryle kay gipadako ka sa akong manghod, gidawat paka niya diri, ikaw ra diay mopatay sa akong manghod,” he said. (Bryle, this is heartbreaking. My sister took you in and raised you, even providing for you when you were just a baby, and yet you were the one who killed her.)

“Dili nata magdako pag-ayo Bryle, mayta mo-surrender nalang ka. Sa higayon nga madakpan ka ug dunay kahigayonan, dili mi kabaw kung unsay mahimo namo nimo,” he added. (Let’s not make this situation worse, Bryle. We hope you just surrender. If you get caught and we get the chance, we don’t know what we might do to you.)

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP