Ombudsman denies MR of dismissed Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes regarding his criminal case for allegedly allowing Suprea Phils, a cement batching plant, to operate without the necessary permits from 2020 to 2022.

During a press conference on Monday, February 3, Cortes, along with his legal team, announced plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

“We intend to elevate or challenge the order of denial before the Supreme Court through a Petition for Certiorari under Rule 65, citing grave abuse of discretion as our legal remedy,” said Marforth Fua, a member of Cortes’ legal team, along with Mayor Glenn Bercede.

Cortes emphasized his confidence in the Supreme Court’s impartiality.

“Because we have seen that the Supreme Court is an institution nga nagpabilin nga impartial and it remains beyond political influence. Mao nang wala tay laing daganan kundi adto ta sa tawo nga adunay hustisya for the longest time, sa atong pagpakigbisog we are seeking for justice,” said Cortes. (…that remains impartial and beyond political influence. That’s why we have nowhere else to turn but to the people who uphold justice. For the longest time in our struggle, we have been seeking justice.)

The former mayor also expressed readiness for any legal consequences, including the possibility of an arrest warrant.

“Once ma-file ni, nag-expect nako nga naay warrant, pero nahurot na ako’ng kahadlok, nahurot na ang talaw ni Jonas Cortes. Bring it on, atubangon na namo,” he said. (Once this is filed, I expect a warrant to be issued, but I have no more fear left—Jonas Cortes is no longer afraid. Bring it on, we will face it.)

Background of the Case

The Ombudsman issued a resolution on September 26, 2024, finding probable cause to charge Cortes with violating Republic Act (RA) 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. This led to the filing of a criminal case in court.

Additionally, an administrative complaint regarding the same issue was filed by residents Ines Corbo Necesario and Julita Narte on October 17, 2022. This complaint resulted in Cortes’ dismissal from office.

Suprea’s operations were alleged to pose health risks and disturbances to nearby residents. The complaint asserted that Cortes failed to issue a cease and desist order (CDO), allowing the plant to continue operating despite concerns from the community.

Cortes’ Defense

Cortes defended his actions, stating that he relied on scientific findings from the Mandaue City Environmental and Natural Resources Office and the Office of the Punong Barangay of Labogon. Both offices, he said, did not recommend issuing a cease and desist order against Suprea.

He further explained that he responded to residents’ complaints by issuing a mission order to inspect the plant’s operations.

However, the Ombudsman’s resolution stated that there was sufficient evidence to support claims that Cortes violated Section 3(e) of RA 3019. The resolution emphasized that, as a public official, Cortes had the duty to uphold the law and protect the welfare of his constituents.

