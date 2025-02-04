cdn mobile

Gasoline price up by 70 centavos/liter, but diesel drops by P1.15/liter

By: Philippine Daily Inquirer February 04,2025 - 05:43 AM

Gasoline price rises by P70/liter, but diesel falls by P1.15/liter. Inquirer file photo/Niño Jesus Orbeta

MANILA, Philippines — A mixed adjustment in pump prices has been implemented by oil companies effective Tuesday, February 4.

This after oil companies raised the price per liter of gasoline by 70 centavos while they made diesel and kerosene prices cheaper by P1.15 and 90 centavos per liter, respectively.

Jetti Petroleum, Petro Gazz, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, Shell Pilipinas and Unioil applied the new pricing at 6 a.m. on Feb. 4, followed by Caltex at 6:01 a.m. and Cleanfuel at 8:01 a.m.

Last week, oil companies slashed their prices for the first time this year, dropping the prices per liter of gasoline by 80 centavos, diesel by 20 centavos and kerosene by 50 centavos.

Both the Department of Energy and an industry source had hinted at a mixed price adjustment this week due to some global events, particularly US tariffs on Canada and Mexico. —Jordeene B. Lagare

