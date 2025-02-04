Mandaue Mayor Bercede, dismissed Mayor Cortes respond to cases in Ombud 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede and dismissed Mayor Jonas Cortes have submitted supplemental memoranda in response to their ongoing cases of grave misconduct and usurpation of authority, following a clarificatory hearing held by the Office of the Ombudsman.

At a press conference on February 3, Lawyer Marthforth Fua, representing both officials, said that the Ombudsman had requested the parties involved to provide additional documentation within three days following the hearing to further clarify their respective positions.

The hearing, conducted on Friday, January 31, 2025, at the Ombudsman’s main office in Manila, was intended to address legal arguments and procedural questions related to the case. Mayor Bercede attended in person, while former Mayor Cortes participated virtually.

Fua said that the Ombudsman merely clarified certain factual matters, specifically the date of receipt of the memorandum and the date of receipt of the decisions.

The supplemental documents were submitted on Monday, February 3, he said. While he expressed confidence in their legal position, he refrained from providing specific details about the contents of the submission, as it remained under review by the Ombudsman.

Fua emphasized that the group was prepared to pursue alternative legal remedies if their case would be dismissed.

“We must trust the process, regardless of our personal beliefs of whether partial or not partial but that is the system,” said Fua.

“Ako na sad ang target….Nag-expect ta nga dunay suspension coming over,” said Bercede.

(I am now the target….I am expecting that there will be a suspension coming over.)

“Nagtuo man gud sila nga pagkawala ni Mayor Jonas Cortes, nga ako lang gihapon ang nagdala sa city hall. Sa tinud-anay lang lahi ang among Glenn Bercede, dunay respeto. Never did I influence or mosugo kong Mayor Glenn kani maoy buhata. The moment nga nirelinquish ko sa katungdanan, si Mayor Glenn na ang mayor,” said Cortes.

(They believed that after Mayor Jonas Cortes is gone, I am still the one running city hall. But the truth is what we have with Glenn Bercede, we have respect. Never did I influence or ordered Mayor Glenn that this is what he should do. The moment I relinquished my duties, Mayor Glenn is the mayor.)

The complaints against Bercede and Cortes stem from allegations made on September 17, 2024, by Mandaue City residents Karina Labos and Lea May Miñoza.

They accused Bercede of allowing Cortes to exercise mayoral powers despite a one-year suspension starting on August 21, 2024. Cortes was suspended by the Ombudsman for allegedly appointing an unqualified individual to the position of officer-in-charge at the City Social Welfare and Services.

The petitioners argued that Bercede’s actions constituted grave misconduct and usurpation of authority by allowing Cortes continue to function as mayor violating the suspension order, thereby undermining the authority of the Ombudsman.

Bercede officially assumed office on August 24 after receiving communication via Facebook Messenger from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The complaints seek Bercede’s preventive suspension and Cortes’ dismissal from service, along with a perpetual disqualification from holding any public office.

Both mayors are political allies and are campaigning in the upcoming midterm elections on May 12, with Bercede seeking reelection as vice mayor and Cortes aiming for another term as mayor.

The Ombudsman is expected to release a resolution after reviewing the additional information submitted by both parties.

