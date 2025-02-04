15-year-old boy, suspected ‘gun-for-hire’, nabbed in Dalaguete, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspect behind a recent shooting incident here has been arrested, and it turned out to be a young boy.

Police in Dalaguete on Monday, February 3, arrested a 15-year-old child accused as being one of the gunmen in the almost fatal shooting of a 40-year-old woman in Sitio Riverside, Brgy. Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

The minor-suspect was as an out-of-school youth, and a resident of the same area.

15-year-old boy linked to group

Police were also alarmed to learn that the suspect was allegedly linked to a gun-for-hire group.

He was arrested in Barangay Mantalungon, Dalaguete, around 7 p.m., and a .45 caliber pistol with live ammunition was confiscated from him.

Investigators from the Mambaling Police Station in Cebu City tracked the minor-suspect to Dalaguete, but further inquiries into the case are ongoing.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality located approximately 90 kilometers south of Cebu City.

