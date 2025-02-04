Pagcor shuts down losing casino in Talisay, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The state’s casino regulator and operator has shut down a branch of the Casino Filipino here in Cebu due to financial loses.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) on Monday, February 3, announced that it has closed its Casino Filipino Talisay branch.

It is located in Brgy. Linao, Talisay City, and is the only Casino Filipino branch there.

Likewise, they will be winding down the operations of another Casino Filipino in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

In a statement, Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said significant losses prompted them to make such a decision.

Pagcor disclosed that Casino Filipino Talisay had incurred net losses of P39.3 million in 2023 and only worsened the next year, reaching up to P49.6 million.

Their Tagum City branch also suffered the same after recording net losses of approximately P32 million in 2023, and P37 million in 2024.

“Given the sustained financial strain, continuing operations at these sites is no longer feasible,” said Tengco.

Meanwhile, the Pagcor official assured affected employees that they would not be displaced. Instead, they will be reassigned to other Casino FIlipino branches.

The 42 casino workers from Talisay City will be transferred to various branches of Casino Filipino in Cebu.

On the other hand, the 33 employees from Tagum City will be reassigned to different sites under the Casino Filipino Grand Regal in Davao.

“Our Human Resource and Development Group is actively working with affected employees to facilitate a smooth transition, ensuring that each individual receives guidance and assistance in their reassignment,” said Tengco.

