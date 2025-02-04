Easterlies, amihan to bring isolated rain showers in most of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency February 04,2025 - 11:13 AM

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau said on Tuesday that most areas in the country will experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies.

The easterlies will also cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” affecting Northern and Central Luzon will bring rains across Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring isolated light rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

The rest of the archipelago will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides are also possible during severe thunderstorms.

Strong winds and rough seas are forecast in Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA reported that no low pressure area was monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)

