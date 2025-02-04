‘Galentine’s Day’: Are you girlies ready for it?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Love is truly in the air!

Love month is on full swing with all the hearts floating around.

February makes every heart skip a beat for it is known as the love month, a month where we get to celebrate love a little bit extra on February 14.

Valentine’s Day is a day when we make our loved ones feel more special through gifts and dates.

Most often than not, Valentine’s is usually associated with couples and lovers.

But through the years, a little thing called “Galentine’s” has come to our attention making every girlipop out there giddy!

What is Galentine’s, you ask?

Galentine’s Day is a celebration of friendship among women. It’s all about honoring sisterhood, self-love, and appreciation for your besties—whether you’re single or in a relationship.

Let’s make this list fun by adding some songs you can listen to while doing these fun Galentine’s ideas.

1. Spa and Wellness Day

Nothing says self-love like a day of pampering! Book a full-body massage, relax in a sauna, or get your nails done together. You can even try a yoga or meditation session for some much-needed inner peace. Light some scented candles, play soothing music “Golden Hour” by JVKE or “Good Days” by SZA , and let go of all the stress.

2. Food Trip or Cafe Hopping

Spend the day indulging in your favorite treats! Whether it’s a full-blown buffet, a dessert crawl, or exploring IG-worthy cafes, food always brings people closer. Try unique dishes, go for a milk tea run, or even bake something together at home. Pair it with a vibey playlist think “Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani or “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande to keep the mood light and fun!

3. Karaoke Night & KTV Party

Nothing bonds a girl gang better than belting out songs at the top of your lungs! Pick empowering anthems like “Wannabe” by Spice Girls, or “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo. For the heartbreak queens in the group, a dramatic rendition of “Someone Like You” by Adele is a must. Add snacks, cocktails, and fun choreography for a full-on concert experience!

4. DIY Craft or Painting Sessions

Unleash your inner artist with a creative activity like painting, pottery, or even making your own scented candles. A sip-and-paint night is a fun way to get artsy while sipping wine or mocktails. Play a chill background playlist with songs like “Yellow” by Coldplay or “Put Your Records” On by Corinne Bailey Rae for the perfect creative vibes. Plus, you’ll have a handmade keepsake to remember the day!

5. Weekend Getaway or Staycation

If you’re in the mood for adventure, plan a road trip to the beach, the mountains, or even a cozy countryside retreat. If you prefer staying in, book a hotel or Airbnb, order room service, and have a movie marathon featuring classic chick flicks, “Legally Blonde,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Clueless Curate” a travel playlist with bops like “Shut Up” and “Drive” by Rihanna or “Levitating” by Dua Lipa to keep the good vibes going!

Galentine’s Day in the Philippines is all about celebrating sisterhood, self-love, and fun with your besties!

No matter how you celebrate, the best part of Galentine’s Day is spending quality time with your girlfriends.