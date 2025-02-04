Jerry Yan on Barbie Hsu’s passing: ‘Thankful for meeting you’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They are the first Asianovela love team most of us grew up with and loved.

Dao Ming Si and Shancai’s love story was epitome of a true and strong love in the early 2000s as they fight tooth and nail for their love.

In 2001, Taiwanese drama “Meteor Garden” aired and was dominating Asia, especially in the Philippines.

Dao Ming Si was played by Jerry Yan and Shancai was played by Barbie Hsu.

Fast forward to February 2, 2025, the well-loved leading lady of Yan, unfortunately died due to pneumonia.

Hsu was loved because of her soft demeanor and how light it was to be around her.

With her passing, Yan, expressed his sadness on Hsu’s passing online.

Yan, recalled it was such a bliss to have worked with Hsu as he remembered her to be carefree.

“Thankful for meeting you. In your carefree, childlike years, you always say, treat every day as your last. To have a great time.

I hope you walk slowly this time. From now, in another world, there will be no worries and the years will be peaceful,” reads Jerry Yan’s tribute to Hsu.

Hsu was 48 and was happy living her simple life as a wife and mother before her passing.