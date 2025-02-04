J Savers Integrated Solutions Inc. partners with Savers Industrial & Building Solutions to expand footprint in Cebu

J Savers Integrated Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Profood International, recently entered a franchise partnership with Savers Industrial & Building Solutions (SIBS). This collaboration marked a significant milestone, bringing top-tier industrial services to Cebu.

Through this partnership we will provide end-to-end integrated solutions products. From the design stage to supplying equipment, engineering, installation, after-sales service support to internet connection. JAIME “JACK” UY CHAIRMAN & CEO, SAVERS GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

Through this partnership, SIBS expanded its reach across Cebu City and the wider Cebu province, offering end-to-end industrial solutions to residential and commercial projects. These services included refrigeration, fire protection, covering cooling, vertical transport, ventilation, CCTV surveillance, commercial appliances, digital signage solutions, and other comprehensive building solutions — from design to implementation.

Expanding Reach and Innovation

With a strong presence in Luzon, SIBS had already established operations in key locations such as Pampanga, Bataan, Olongapo, Zambales, SBMA, Pangasinan, La Union, Manila, and Bulacan. The company’s recent franchise expansions to Nueva Ecija and Aurora further underscored its commitment to growth and innovation.

Meanwhile, J Savers Integrated Services, a dynamic and forward-thinking company, aims to provide excellent industrial and building solutions across diverse sectors. “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand and bring world class industrial and building solutions to this vital region,” said Justin Uy, Chairman of J Savers Integrated Solutions Inc. With a reputation for delivering high-quality services and products, the company caters to the unique needs of both residential and commercial clients.

Strengthening Leadership

The partnership was formally sealed during a signing ceremony attended by key leaders from both organizations. Savers Group Holdings Inc. Chairman and CEO Jaime “Jack” Uy was joined by J Savers Integrated Solutions, Inc. Chairman Justin Uy, Supervising Director Jonathan Uy, and General Manager Hilton Neil Sy.

Witnessing the signing were Tandem & Steffen President Eric Dimabuyu, SIBS General Manager Engr. Noel Alegre, Operations Manager Bien Marquez, Merchandising Manager Maricris Mandani, SGH Senior Marketing Officer Alyssa Basa, and representatives from Carrier and LG, including Mark Agoyaoy, Mark Rosario, and Divina Capillan.

This strategic partnership signified a shared vision to deliver innovative and reliable industrial solutions in Cebu. With the successful formalization of their agreement, both companies set a new standard for excellence in the industry, strengthening Cebu’s industrial infrastructure.