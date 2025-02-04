Celebrate love in style: Bayfront Hotel Cebu and Caja Kitchen Cebu present Valentine’s Specials

This Valentine’s season, Bayfront Hotel Cebu and Caja Kitchen Cebu invite you to experience the magic of love like never before. With their thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Specials, couples, families, and friends can indulge in unforgettable moments of togetherness.

This Valentine’s season, let us be a part of your love story. Join our giveaway, savor our buffet, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Adding excitement to the season, Bayfront Hotel Cebu are thrilled to announce a special Valentine’s Giveaway on their Facebook and Instagram pages. Lucky winners stand a chance to enjoy exclusive prizes, including a romantic dinner buffet and other surprises, ensuring that this Valentine’s is one to remember.

Valentine’s Giveaway Alert!

We’re spreading the love with an exciting giveaway, and joining is as easy as 1-2-3! Here’s how you can win a free Valentine’s Dinner Buffet for two:

Like and follow our Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, Capitol Site and Caja Kitchen Cebu Facebook pages. Upload a photo of and your partner in the comment section of the post and tell us the story of why your partner deserves a Valentine’s treat. Tag your partner. Share the original post and tag 3 people in your shared post. Make sure your profile is public.

Cut off will be on February 09, 2025.

The lucky winners will be announced via our Facebook pages and notified through direct messages. Winners can claim their prizes on February 14, 15, or 16, 2025, with advanced reservations required.

Valentine’s Dinner Buffet at Caja Kitchen

Make February 14 extra memorable with our Valentine’s Dinner Buffet. Enjoy a night of delicious dishes, soulful acoustic music, and complimentary wine at these special rates:

Php 699.00 per person with acoustic music and complimentary wine at Deck@19

Php 699.00 per person with acoustic music and complimentary wine at Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation

Php 649.00 per person at Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site

Planning to celebrate love all weekend long? Join us on February 15 and 16, 2025, for our Lunch and Dinner Weekend Buffet at Caja Kitchen Cebu for only Php 649.00 per person.

Reserve Your Spot Today

Seats are limited for this exclusive Valentine’s celebration, so early reservations are highly recommended. Let us help you create magical moments with your loved ones this Valentine’s season.

For inquiries and reservations, visit our official Facebook pages or contact us directly:

Don’t miss the chance to create cherished memories this season of love. For reservations and more information, visit Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, Capitol Site and Caja Kitchen Cebu’s official social media pages. Make your Valentine’s celebration extraordinary with an experience that speaks straight to the heart.