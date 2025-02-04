Comelec-7 to implement regionwide ‘Operation Baklas’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) will implement a simultaneous ‘Operation Baklas’ to remove posters of national candidates that were placed on display in public places ahead of the official start of the campaign period on February 11.

Comelec-7 Director Francisco Pobe said that ‘Operation Baklas’ scheduled on February 13 and 14 will cover campaign materials that were seen posted on government-owned facilities and along the national highways or outside the common poster areas.

Those that will be removed are the posters of senatorial and partylist candidates.

READ: Few illegal campaign posters removed during Oplan Baklas in Cebu City

“Ang atong tangkason, kato rang mga kandidato sa national ug partylist kay si local (elections) adto pa man sila sa Marso 28. Ang pagsugod sa premature campaigning, ug mga violations sa propaganda materials, magsugod na sa kampanya para sa mga senatorial candidates ug mga partylist,” Pobe said during a news forum on Tuesday.

(What we will remove are the posters of national and partylist [candidates] because for the local [elections] the campaign period is yet to start on March 28. Premature campaigning and the violations on the use of propaganda materials starts as soon the campaign period for the senatorial and partylist candidates also starts.)

READ: Cebu City candidates urged to take down illegal campaign materials before April 12

Operation Baklas

Pobe said that this early, a lot of campaign materials can already be seen in various places across the region, which increased their drive to remove these.

Exemptions will be made for propaganda materials that are posted on privately owned properties and residences.

READ: QC ‘Operation Baklas’ dismantles 241 tarpaulins from unauthorized spots

But, before they start with their “Operation Baklas” notices will be sent to the concerned candidates and partylist groups to ask them to voluntarily remove or transfer their campaign materials to the designated common poster areas.

Election propaganda

Earlier, Comelec posted on its official Facebook page a copy of Resolution No. 11086 to remind poll aspirants to use lawful election propaganda such as:

printed materials like pamphlets and leaflets not exceeding 8.5 inches wide and 14 inches high

printed or handwritten letters posters made from cloth, paper, cardboard or any recyclable material not exceeding 2 feet by 3 feet

streamers not exceeding 3 ft by 8 ft (must be shown five days before a rally in a certain place and must be taken down 24 hours after)

paid printed advertisement and broadcast media under the requirements of Sec. 11 of Comelec Resolution 11086 and the Fair Elections Act

static LED billboard owned by private entities or individuals

mobile or transit advertisements in public transportation under the condition that they follow the guidelines of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for commercial advertisements

signboards not exceeding 3 ft by 8 ft posted in the candidates’ headquarters other election propaganda not prohibited by the Omnibus Election Code or Comelec Resolution No. 11086

Pobe said that those tarpaulins that have larger dimensions are advised to be placed in the residential areas, since the Comelec is not directed to remove any materials placed in privately-owned properties. | with a report from Diane Sampang, Inquirer.net

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP