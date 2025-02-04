A bold step beyond the department store, Rustan’s Beauty Source opens at NUSTAR Mall

Cebu’s beauty scene has long been vibrant and dynamic, but on January 30, 2025, it just got a luxe upgrade that would redefine the luxury beauty shopping experience in the region.

Rustan’s First Standalone Beauty Store

Rustan’s, a name synonymous with premium retail, stepped boldly into uncharted territory, unveiling a vision that would change how Cebuanos and Filipinos experience beauty. On January 30, 2025, Rustan’s made a groundbreaking move in the Philippine beauty retail landscape by unveiling its first standalone beauty store at NUSTAR Mall in Cebu.

“This is our first store [in the Philippines] that is purely for beauty,” Michael Huang, senior vice president for Support & Development at Rustan Commercial Corp mentioned. “This is our first venture out of the department store, so it was something that we thought that we wanted to get into because beauty is such a big part of our business and I thought that it is something that we would like to expand in. [We plan] to expand more and actually bring it outside the department store.”

The store is a carefully curated beauty haven that goes far beyond traditional retail. Located at Level 1 of The Mall | NUSTAR houses an unprecedented collection of luxury brands that were previously only available in Manila or abroad, including Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Dior, Diptyque, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hermes.

Elevating the Beauty Shopping Experience

More than just a boutique, this represents Rustan’s strategic vision to elevate beauty shopping in the Philippines. With “cosmetics alone” featuring six brands and a focus on fragrances, the boutique signals a significant pivot from traditional department store offerings to a specialized, luxury beauty destination.

“Cebu is the only city where we have an actual department store outside of Manila,” the representative noted, highlighting the brand’s calculated approach to expansion. The store’s elegant design, featuring dedicated consultation areas and interactive beauty stations, reflects a deep understanding of modern beauty consumers’ desires.

“We look forward to welcoming Cebu’s beauty enthusiasts with an expansive selection of products that inspire confidence, self-expression and a deeper connection to beauty.” Huang’s vision for Rustan’s new beauty store goes beyond mere retail, positioning the boutique as a transformative space where beauty transcends products.

As Rustan’s steps boldly into this new territory, they’re not just selling products—they’re creating an experience. The opening of Rustan’s Beauty Source marks a new chapter in Cebu’s beauty retail scene, promising to elevate the beauty shopping experience for local consumers who previously had to travel to Manila for access to these prestigious brands.

With its combination of luxury products, expert service, and immersive experiences, the boutique is set to become a must-visit destination for beauty enthusiasts across the Visayas region.

Beauty enthusiasts can follow @rustansthebeautysource for the latest updates, exclusive deals, and upcoming events.