2 brothers nabbed for illegal wildlife trade in Cebu City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two brothers were arrested in an entrapment operation in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, for allegedly selling protected wildlife species, including a Philippine hawk-eagle.

The National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI-CEBDO), in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), apprehended Abel Dakay and Amad Billy Dakay during the operation on Monday, February 3, 2024.

Authorities rescued at least seven wildlife species, including a Philippine hawk-eagle and a Palawan hill myna, both classified as endangered under Department Administrative Order No. 2019-09, in accordance with Republic Act 9147, also known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Other rescued animals included two Indian ringneck birds, an iguana, a sailfin lizard, and a Burmese python. The python and iguana were reportedly exploited during the Sinulog Festival, where they were used for photo opportunities in exchange for money.

Confiscated items from the brothers included marked money amounting to P142,000, a motorcycle with a sidecar, and a mobile phone.

The investigation began when NBI-CEBDO received a tip-off about a Facebook user operating under the name @Kain Dakay, who was suspected of selling endangered species. Agents later verified this information.

Following confirmation, NBI-CEBDO collaborated with DENR-7 CENRO Cebu City to conduct a joint operation. An undercover agent posed as a buyer and negotiated the purchase of the wildlife for P142,000.

Initial checks with DENR-7 confirmed that no permits had been issued for the collection, trade, or transportation of the Palawan hill myna or the eagle. Based on this information, NBI-CEBDO planned the entrapment operation, leading to the brothers’ arrest.

When the suspects failed to present the necessary permits for selling and transporting the wildlife, they were taken into custody and informed of their constitutional rights.

Authorities later revealed that Abel Dakay had previously been arrested in 2019 for selling wildlife species but was later released.

During a press conference on Tuesday, NBI-CEBDO Senior Agent Atty. Niño Rodriguez, the case officer, stated that the brothers were involved in selling domestic birds.

“For verification nato, naa kuno silay tindahan. Once in a while, naay mo-inquire nga costumer mangita ani nga langgam, kung daw silay mahibaw-an nga langgam, silay murag mangita, mura siya og nang-ahente,” said Rodriguez. (For our verification, they supposedly own a shop. Occasionally, a customer inquires about a particular bird. If they know someone who has that bird, they act as middlemen.)

The DENR confirmed that the wildlife lacked proper documentation. A certification was issued stating that neither brother held the necessary permits or registrations for wildlife trade or transport.

The brothers, however, maintained that their business only involved domestic birds, for which they had permits, and denied selling animals online.

“Langgam lang, wala mi wildlife. Naay suki namo nga naa pod langgam, maka-idea sad mi. Naay mangita sa amo (eagle) amo ingnan (katung amo suki) naay nangita namo eagle mahal kaayo ang palit,” said Abel.( We only sell birds, not wildlife. We have regular customers who also own birds, and they sometimes give us ideas. When someone asked us about an eagle, we told one of our regulars, and they said it was very expensive.)

The suspects will undergo inquest proceedings at the Office of the City Prosecutor for multiple violations of the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, specifically for trading and transporting wildlife without proper authority.

DENR-7 CENRO Cebu City Officer-in-Charge Atty. Romero Bolutano Jr. disclosed that his office frequently receives reports of illegal wildlife trade.

“Based on our records, the trade of wildlife is rampant since every now and then, the office recieved reports and emails regarding the sale or possession of wildlife,” said Bolutano. (Based on our records, wildlife trading is rampant. We constantly receive reports and emails regarding the sale or possession of wildlife.)

Bolutano warned that not only those involved in trading are liable, but also those buying the wildlife species can be held accountable for illegal possession. He warned that they will be charged under the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Meanwhile, NBI-CEBDO Agent-in-Charge Arnel Pura emphasized the need for stronger coordination with DENR to crack down on individuals involved in illegal wildlife trade.

“This is alarming situation. Lately, sa Manila di ba naa sad to. Especially, ang Cebu strategically located those coming from Palawan, Leyte, Samar area, diri ang communication sa trading,” said Pura. (This is an alarming situation. Recently, there was also a case in Manila. Cebu is strategically located, making it a key transit point for wildlife trade from Palawan, Leyte, and Samar.)

