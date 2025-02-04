Taduran-Shigeoka world title rematch set for May 24 in Osaka

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Minimumweight Champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran is set to face former champion Ginjiro Shigeoka in a highly anticipated rematch on May 24 in Osaka, Japan.

The confirmation of the bout came from Ring Magazine, revealing that Taduran will defend his title against Shigeoka, who currently holds the No. 4 spot in the IBF world rankings, just behind fellow Filipino Joey Canoy, who is ranked No. 3.

This marks Taduran’s first title defense, and it will essentially serve as an immediate rematch against Shigeoka, whom he dethroned on July 28, 2024 in Otsu, Japan.

READ: Pedro Taduran nominated for 2 awards in Ring Magazine’s ‘Ring Awards’

In their first encounter, Taduran dominated Shigeoka, scoring a technical knockout (TKO) in the ninth round to claim the IBF title.

With this victory, Taduran became one of only two Filipino boxing world champions. The other is WBC World Minimumweight Champion Melvin Jerusalem, who will also face Shigeoka’s brother, Yudai, in a rematch on March 30 in Osaka.

READ: Taduran faces dangerous Chinese contender in first title defense

Before Shigeoka claimed the IBF title, Taduran held the same belt for two years before losing it to fellow Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto in a heated rivalry, which saw them square off twice.

Determined to regain his place in the world title picture, Taduran made his way back into the rankings.

In December 2023, he secured a world title eliminator victory over Boholano Jake Amparo by unanimous decision, setting up his shot at Shigeoka’s title.

The 28-year-old Taduran boasts an impressive record of 17 wins (13 by knockout), 4 losses, and 1 draw.

Meanwhile, Shigeoka enters the ring with an 11-1 record, with 9 of his wins coming by knockout.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP