Cesafi Esports League Season 3 kicks off with thrilling MLBB and Valorant matches

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The stage is set for the much-anticipated opening weekend of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Season 3, happening on February 8-9 at SM Seaside City Cebu’s City Wing.

A total of six thrilling matches—three for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and three for Valorant—will kick off the season, featuring intense battles among Cebu’s top collegiate esports teams.

The action begins with the debuting Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs facing off against the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters in the opening match.

Defending MLBB champions University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars will start their title defense against the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters in the second game.

Capping off the MLBB matchups, last season’s runners-up University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will battle the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

On the second day, the Valorant tournament opens with the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons taking on the UC Main Webmasters.

Next, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons go head-to-head with the Benedicto College Cheetahs.

The final showdown of the day features defending Valorant champions UCLM Webmasters squaring off against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

