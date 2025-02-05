Japan Embassy working to fast-track visa processing to 5 days

MANILA, Philippines – The Japanese Embassy in Manila is working to process and return the visa applications it received down to five days despite the continuing surge in Filipino tourists seeking to visit the country.

However, it repeated its advice to the traveling public to submit their applications to the embassy two months in advance.

The Japan Embassy said it is currently in the process of transitioning its screening system amid the unprecedented surge in visa applications for tourism purposes.

This move, it said, would soon streamline the visa process.

Meanwhile, the embassy reiterated that Japan continues to recognize the importance it places on its people-to-people exchanges with the Philippines.

“Japan places great importance on its bilateral relationship with the Philippines and the people-to-people exchanges that form the foundation of that relationship,” it said.

For official and commercial purposes such as business, conference, cultural exchange, long-term stay visas, and other types of visa applications, the same procedures will be followed as in the past, it added.

Last Jan. 22, Rajah Travel Corporation disclosed that all daily slots for Japan tourist visas have been fully booked.

This February, the embassy announced it has opened “limited additional slots” for tourist visa applications.

The embassy said it will “continue to make efforts to complete the procedures and return the visa within five working days after it is submitted to the Embassy by the travel agencies”. (PNA)

