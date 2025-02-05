Sweden school shooting update: About 10 people killed – police

Swedish police said that about 10 people were killed during a shooting Tuesday at an adult education center. But a final death toll and a conclusive number of wounded hadn’t yet been determined.

The damage at the crime scene was so extensive that investigators were unable to be more definitive, said Roberto Eid Forest, head of the local police. The shooting happened on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students who are over age 20, according to its website. Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the gunman was among the dead. He was believed to be among those hospitalized.

Police said that there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point and they believed the perpetrator acted alone.

He wasn’t previously known to police, officials said.

Police didn’t immediately know how many people were wounded. Authorities were working to identify the deceased.

Gun violence at schools is very rare in Sweden. But there have been several incidents in recent years in which people were wounded or killed with other weapons such as knives or axes.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will hold a news conference at 7:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT) alongside Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer,

Earlier, hours after the shooting, an official said that shooting at an adult education center in Sweden on Tuesday left five people with gunshot wounds, a figure that apparently included the gunman

Few other concrete details emerged from a news conference that included police and medical officials.

The local head of police, Roberto Eid Forest, told reporters then that investigators were working to determine more information about the shooting.

“The investigation is somewhat unclear,” he said during the briefing. “It is unclear whether the shooting took place inside the school (building) or whether there may be more perpetrators.”

Police then would only say that the gunman was one of the people hospitalized after Tuesday’s shooting.

Four of the five people who were shot underwent surgery, including one person who was seriously wounded and two others were described as stable and another was considered slightly injured, Jonas Claesson, regional director of health and medical services, said during the news conference.

Police said that no officers were shot.

Local government officials later said a sixth person was hospitalized with minor injuries that were not gunshot wounds.

The shooting erupted after many students had gone home following a national exam. Police vehicles and ambulances, lights flashing, blanketed the parking lots and streets around the school as a helicopter buzzed overhead.

Teacher Lena Warenmark told SVT News that there were unusually few students on the campus Tuesday afternoon after the exam. She also told the broadcaster that she heard probably 10 gunshots.

Students sheltered in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the shooting, which began at around 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT).

Andreas Sundling, 28, was among those forced to barricade themselves inside the school.

“We heard three bangs and loud screams,” he told Expressen newspaper while sheltering in a classroom. “Now we’re sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school. The information we have received is that we should sit and wait.”

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that it was “a very painful day for all of Sweden,” Swedish media reported.

“My thoughts are also with all those whose normal school day was exchanged for terror,” Kristersson said. “Being confined to a classroom with fear for your own life is a nightmare that no one should have to experience.”

